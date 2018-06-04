Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 04 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Chakka Bandh Affects Normal Life in Guwahati

Chakka Bandh Affects Normal Life in Guwahati
June 04
14:14 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

The 24-chakka bandh called All Assam Motor Transport Association (AAMTA) began on Monday, has affected normal life in city as public transport buses, taxis and auto-rickshaws were off the roads.

However ASTC provides some relief to the people by plying it’s 700 buses throughout the state adding 200 extra buses within the Guwahati city.

ASTC took this decision for the convenience of the people in the state during the 24-hour Chakka Band, said Managing Director of ASTC, AP Tiwary, in a statement .

AAMTA has been called this chakka bandh seeking revision of fuel prices. The strike is supported by various organisations. The association said if the government does not respond to their demand, a 48-hour strike would be called on June 11.

“The state government had revised the fuel prices on October 11, 2012, for the last time. Since then, the prices have been increased several times. We have submitted a memorandum to the state government twice but have not got any positive response yet,” president of the association Pulak Goswami said.

Tags
chakka bandhguwahati
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.