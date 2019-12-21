Chamling calls for Sikkim’s exemption from CAA purview

NET Bureau

Former Chief Minister and SDF supremo Pawan Chamling on Friday led a party delegation to a meeting with Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad. Chamling and his team handed over a memorandum, calling for exemption of Sikkim from the purview of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on the basis of the special provisions of Article 371F of the Constitution of India.

The memorandum stated that with the enactment of the CAA, a deep sense of fear and insecurity has risen in the minds of the people of the State. The residents of Sikkim fear that the Act would adversely affect their rights and interests, and might dilute the spirit of Article 371F of the Constitution.

The memorandum pointed out that the fear has been caused due to selective exemption and enforcement of the Act. Some North Eastern States namely, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Mizoram and some areas of Assam, Meghalaya and Tripura, based on criteria like tribal autonomous district councils and inner line permit (ILP) system, have been kept out of the ambit of the CAA.

Sikkim, which is also a part of the North Eastern States, has not been specifically referred to or mentioned as a State which falls under the exempted category or has been exempted from the extension and enforcement of the CAA, the memorandum added.

Source: The Assam Tribune