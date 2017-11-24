Chamling Urges Centre to Look Into Sikkim’s Financial Problem

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Chamling has asked Government of India’s Principal Economic Advisor Sanjeev Sanyal to look into the financial problems faced by the state.

“Sanyal called on Chamling at his official residence at Mintokgang on Thursday night,” an official release informed on Friday.

“Chamling apprised him of the hardships being faced by the state due to, what he said, reduction in funds following the recommendations of the 14th Finance Commission,” the release said.

The Chief Minister also drew Sanyal’s attention to better maintenance of road along the sole national highway (NH-10) which connects the border state with the rest of the country.

Sanyal expressed happiness with the development of Sikkim and said he would look into all the issues of Sikkim so that it continues to ride on the path of progress.

