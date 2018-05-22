Chamling Wants to Make Sikkim Self-Sufficient in Food Resources by 2023

Sikkim Chief Minister Pawan Kumar Chamling expressed his desire to make Sikkim self-reliant and self-sufficient in areas of food resources by 2023 on Monday during his ‘Jan Samparkha Abhiyan’, which reached Turuk, Melli in South Sikkim on Monday.

The Chief Minister addressed the congregation of Turuk regarding the 32 days tour of Sikkim. He stated that the purpose of the tour was to hear the problems of the rural communities of Sikkim and bring out solutions which help them at large. He acknowledged the vibrant Panchayats of Turuk who have adopted modern measures of presentation and policy making in their constituency. He said that they were a model to be followed by the rest of the State Panchayat members of other districts.

Chamling stated that needs which are essential to the public are given by the Government. He asked the public to recollect the past experiences of their areas and how developmental initiatives have been taken up by the Government which have shaped Sikkim in the present scenario. He pointed out that the Government of Sikkim has been able to fulfil the basic needs of the public where health, education and overall development have been treated as a priority and an absolute necessity. Qualitative Development will be given priority as said by the CM in his address. He also asked the people to be self-sufficient in all walks of their lives within and outside the State.

He urged the officials and the Panchayat members that incomplete public works at various places should be completed at the earliest which have caused enough grieve to the public which are to be avoided in the future. He also asked the public to target for qualitative work where the motto of “Afno Gaon, Afai Banau” which roughly translates as one should be able to build ones area by one self should be taken into account for a better Sikkim.

Talking to the students present, he expressed his deep concern for the students and their future whilst counselling them on career and life through his experiences. He asked them to be striving for excellence and better future prospects which would make them better in every field. Suicide which is a major concern for the state, the CM urged the students and public at large to not end their lives that way which is a saddening affair for the State. He also asked the public to maintain communal and religious harmony which has always been present in the State allowing them to function trade and tourism peacefully and easily for such a long time.

The CM also stated that work related tenders in the village would be done in the village level in their respective Block Administrative Centre where locals of the area would be eligible to file for open tender without any interference. Under the similar lines the CM stated that he has a deep desire to work strongly for the welfare of the public. Organic farming and other policies like nature conservation, self-sustenance were given a major concern.

Regarding the demands placed the CM announced that the said demands would be met according to priority and in a phase-wise manner which are public centric.

Pawan Chamling also did the virtual Inauguration and Foundation Stone laying of various infrastructures under the Melli Constituency. Amongst the inauguration were the Wayside Amenity at Rolu Mandir, four roomed School Building, Turuk South Sikkim. Foundation stones for various projects like Development of Paragliding, Poultry Processing Unit (Melli Dara), Water Supply Unit (Kitam) and Swimming Pool at Melli Bazar.