Chanakya IAS Academy to Offer 3 Months’ Crash-Course for UPSC Prelims 2018

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the date of the Civil Services preliminary examination 2018 on its official website. The exam is set to be conducted on June 3rd, 2018, and the application forms will be available from February 7th, 2018 till March 6th, 2018. The mains are scheduled to be held on October 1st, 2018. The entire examination calendar can be viewed here.

The level of competition for this exam is critically high. The ratio of appearance to selection is a mere 6 lakh: 1 Thousand. This means that only 0.16 percent of all the aspirants are finally admitted to Civil Services.

In order to cater to the goals of lakhs of such students appearing for the exam, Chanakya IAS Academy has come to the rescue! Over the past years, Chanakya has become a well-known name among UPSC aspirants, demonstrating excellence with every UPSC result. This is substantiated by their student rankings in the past UPSC Exams; in 2016, 5 out of the 10 UPSC Toppers were mentored by Chanakya Academy. Besides ranking, hundreds of students guided by Chanakya IAS Academy have successfully become a part of various Central, State and Public services due to their well-crafted training programs promoting overall development.

The academy provides an absolute UPSC training program which covers all the stages of Civil Services Exams (CSE). CSE is a three-level examination, constituting Prelims which is objective based, Main Exam which is a written test and a Personality Test/Interview.Chanakya IAS Academy has introduced a short, 3 months term program as a crash course to cover up the extensive CSE syllabus for Prelims. For Delhi center, the program commences from January 10th, while in Jaipur it will begin on January 16th.

The crash course for preliminary exams offered by Chanakya IAS Academy is a 3-month course, wherein the entire syllabus is covered thoroughly and effectively focuses on imparting clarity of topics and retention through memory techniques. Each student receives individual expert guidance and careful attention which enables them to grasp topics effectively.

The preliminary exam is objective based and consists of two papers: General Studies (GS) and Civil Services Aptitude Test (CSAT). The 3 month program by Chanakya IAS Academy is diligently devised so as to compass the entire syllabus in depth. The syllabus is rigorously covered subject-wise, with special emphasis on regular test sessions, so as to prepare the aspirant with practical scenarios to test their retention. The entire program is student-oriented and builds overall competence by instilling the right methods of learning and retention.

Perhaps the best part of the program is that it is available in both Hindi, as well as English languages. Thus the program accommodates a wide range of aspirants, bridging the language barrier. The study material is clear, precise and meticulously drafted by toppers and experts. It is thus easy to retain and understand. Students can test their competence from time to time through weekly assessment tests. Question papers spanning previous years are extensively discussed and solved, which develops student’s insights and helps them to understand and prepare for what is expected of them during the exams.

The 3 month program also offers a Prelims test series. This includes 30 GS and 10 CSAT tests. Through these tests students have multiple opportunities to test their knowledge and retention, determining their placing and the amount of effort they need to further invest. Relentless doubt sessions are scheduled for the students so as to ensure thorough understanding of the course modules.

As knowledge of current affairs is extremely crucial to UPSC exams, students are given weekly current affairs handouts covering important newspapers, magazines, RSTV, LSTV and PIB. The Economic Survey, India Year Book and Budget classes are scheduled separately for the students by subject experts. Current updates are all uploaded online on the portal, along with editorial and daily quizzes, adding value to the program through learning. Thus the program ensures that the entire syllabus is being covered, with special emphasis to important topics

It is not easy to crack UPSC CSE due to its highly competitive nature and vast syllabus, but hard work, adequate guidance and dedication are driving forces which can steer the aspirant towards their goals. The 3-month program for preparation of the preliminary exams by Chanakya IAS Academy will provide just the right guidance and direction for aspirants to pursue their goal successfully. The carefully designed study material, extensive assessment opportunities and teaching by experts reveal immense promise for UPSC aspirants.