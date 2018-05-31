Chance to Win Prizes Worth Rs 80,000 at National Robotic Championship

After six successful years of Robotic awesomeness, organized by the students of IIT Guwahati, ESCALADE 7.0 is eagerly waiting to witness budding robotics enthusiasts to showcase their skills on a national platform as a part of their Annual Techno-Management Festival Techniche.

This is an open invitation to all such Robotic Junkies around the nation to ‘Gear Up For Glory’ as the greatest and grandest of all Robotics Events is all set to witness the techies of India compete and triumph over one another till the Ultimate Glory is achieved.

The competition is divided in two levels – prelims and mains. Prelims will be organized in 13 cities around the nation including IIT Guwahati all on the 9th July. The mains will be held here at IIT Guwahati during Techniche in IIT Guwahati, which will be held from 30th August to 2nd September, where all the selected participants from different parts of the nation showcase their robotics skills.

For the prelims, the participants will have to build a robot that can hold a thermocol block and escalate on the side of a wall and put the block inside a cavity. The top six teams from each city will be invited to IIT Guwahati to participate in Mains which will have a different challenge. The prize money of Escalade is Rs. 80000.

The Robotics Module conducts six more event during Techniche. Robocalypse, the standard robot versus robot contest, Nautilus, the underwater Robotics event and Glide-a-Rama, the newly introduced aeromodelling event. All these events have simple problem statements but they make for a very competitive contest between the participants.

Techniche 2018 will be held from 30th August to 2nd September.