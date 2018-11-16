Chandrababu Naidu Shuts Andhra Pradesh Doors for CBI

NET Bureau

In a direct confrontation with the Centre, the Chandrababu Naidu government has withdrawn its permission to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct raids and carry out investigations on central establishments in Andhra Pradesh. Further, the state investigation agency (ACB) has been vested with the responsibility to take up the CBI duties in the state.

Principal secretary (Home) ARAnuradha issued the order – GO No. 176 to the effect, exercising the powers under section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, on November 8.

The state’s revolt against the Centre may have far-reaching implications on the Centre-state relations in the federal system.

People familiar with the decision told Mirror that the state government felt that the CBI had lost its sanctity, integrity and credibility due to the recent internal conflicts. Hence, it’s interference in Andhra matters is not solicited.

The Practice

CBI was created in accordance with the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act of 1946 to probe corruption cases in Central establishments. As per rules under this Act, the CBI has complete jurisdiction over Delhi. However, it can enter the other states with the consent of respective state governments. Almost all the states give this ‘General Consent’ through a formal notification every year.

AP home department issued this routine government order No. 109 on August 3., granting the CBI power to exercise its jurisdiction over the state. But, the order now stands withdrawn.

The states have the power to withdraw the permission ss per section 6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, a government official maintained.

The state governments have their own Anti-corruption Bureaux to probe graft cases.

It may be mentioned that Chandrababu Naidu has been accusing the Narendra Modi government of bringing down the reputation and credibility of CBI for its own gains. He also charged the PM and BJP president Amit Shah with bringing down the stature of income tax department, Enforcement Directorate and other central bodies.

Naidu embarked on a political mission to unite the non-BJP parties with the slogan “Save Democracy – Save Nation”. Having completed the first round of consultations with Rahul Gandhi, Deve Gowda, Sharad Pawar, Farooq Abdullah, Sharad Yadav, Arvind Kejriwal, HD Kumaraswamy, Suravaram Sudhakar Reddy, MK Stalin and others, he is going to meet Mamata Banerjee in Kolkata on November 19.

SOURCE: Bangalore Mirror

(Image Credit: Swarajya)