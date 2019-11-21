Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 21 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Chandrayaan-2: Vikram hard-landed within 500 metres of target site, says Centre

Chandrayaan-2: Vikram hard-landed within 500 metres of target site, says Centre
November 21
13:02 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The lander of the Chandrayaan-2 spacecraft had made a hard landing on the moon as its velocity reduced during descent, the government told Parliament on Wednesday. The Vikram lander had attempted a soft landing on the moon on September 7, but lost communication with the Indian Space Research Organisation minutes before touchdown.

Jitendra Singh, the minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office, said the first phase of descent was performed from an altitude of 30 km to 7.4 km above the moon’s surface and the velocity was reduced from 1,683 metres per second to 146 metres per second. “During the second phase of descent, the reduction in velocity was more than the designed value,” he said in a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha. “Due to this deviation, the initial conditions at the start of the fine braking phase were beyond the designed parameters. As a result, Vikram hard-landed within 500 metres of the designated landing site.”

The Centre’s position matches with that of the United States’ National Aeronautics and Space Administration. On September 27, NASA said the Chandrayaan-2 lander had made a “hard landing” on the moon’s surface. The agency released images of the targeted landing site.

Singh, however, said the mission life of the orbiter has been increased to seven years because of the precise launch and orbital manoeuvres. All the eight state-of-the-art scientific instruments of the orbiter were performing according to the design and were providing data, he added.

Source: Scroll.in

Tags
Chandrayaan-2Indian Space Research OrganisationVikram lander
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.