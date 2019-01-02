Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wed, 02 Jan 2019

Northeast Today

Chandubi Festival is Symbol of Unity: Governor

Chandubi Festival is Symbol of Unity: Governor
January 02
12:51 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said that Chandubi Festival has turned into a bridge of unity among the indigenous communities living along the border between Assam and Meghalaya. He also hailed the efforts of the organizers in achieving this goal of transforming the festival into a bridge of unity. 

 Speaking at the inauguration of five-day Chandubi Festival that got off to a colourful start at Chandubi, beside the Chandubibeel today, the Governor said that the North-east is a centre of people belonging to different caste, community, and ethnicity. The unity among the people of different backgrounds holds tremendous importance for the growth of the region. Chandubi Festival has been able to bring the people living along the border of Assam and Meghalaya to a point of unity.

He also said that the festival is a showcase of the myriad folk culture of different communities of the State. The festival gives an opportunity to know their traditions, ethnic culinary delicacies, folk musical instruments, ethnic fineries, and traditional games and sports, the Governor added. He also observed that the festival presents a good platform for organizing exhibitions on traditional craftsmanship on bamboo and cane and handloom textiles which in a way boost the growth of traditional industries. He also said that the festival has the potential of catalyzing employment and tourism in the State.

 

The festival features bamboo and cane exhibition, traditional games and sports, cultural programmes, garment stalls etc.

 

Meanwhile, the organising committee has lined up a series of programmes during the festival. “This year, we are expecting a large number of foreign tourists which will definitely help grow tourism in and around the area,” a senior member of the organising committee told this correspondent today.

 

Source: The Assam Tribune

 

Tags
Chandubi FestivalJagdish Mukhi
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

CLASSIC IAS ACADEMY
SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.