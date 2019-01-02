Chandubi Festival is Symbol of Unity: Governor

NET Bureau

Assam Governor Prof Jagdish Mukhi said that Chandubi Festival has turned into a bridge of unity among the indigenous communities living along the border between Assam and Meghalaya. He also hailed the efforts of the organizers in achieving this goal of transforming the festival into a bridge of unity.

Speaking at the inauguration of five-day Chandubi Festival that got off to a colourful start at Chandubi, beside the Chandubibeel today, the Governor said that the North-east is a centre of people belonging to different caste, community, and ethnicity. The unity among the people of different backgrounds holds tremendous importance for the growth of the region. Chandubi Festival has been able to bring the people living along the border of Assam and Meghalaya to a point of unity.

He also said that the festival is a showcase of the myriad folk culture of different communities of the State. The festival gives an opportunity to know their traditions, ethnic culinary delicacies, folk musical instruments, ethnic fineries, and traditional games and sports, the Governor added. He also observed that the festival presents a good platform for organizing exhibitions on traditional craftsmanship on bamboo and cane and handloom textiles which in a way boost the growth of traditional industries. He also said that the festival has the potential of catalyzing employment and tourism in the State.

The festival features bamboo and cane exhibition, traditional games and sports, cultural programmes, garment stalls etc.

Meanwhile, the organising committee has lined up a series of programmes during the festival. “This year, we are expecting a large number of foreign tourists which will definitely help grow tourism in and around the area,” a senior member of the organising committee told this correspondent today.

Source: The Assam Tribune