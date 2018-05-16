Change Should Start from Grassroots: Manipur CM

Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh said that if the people want “positive change” and inclusive development in the State then it should start from the grassroots level.

He was speaking at a ‘Go to Village’ camp held at Govindagram Laiharaopung, Wangoi assembly constituency in Imphal West district on Tuesday. The camp was organised by the district administration.

The CM informed the gathering that around 80,000 applicants were received on the inaugural day of the ‘Go to Village’ throughout the State. Out of which around 40,000 grievances were delivered on the same day.

He further mentioned that the second edition of ‘Go to Village’ mission camps were held at 52 villages across the State last Tuesday. Around 68,000 applicants were received and out of which 38,000 grievances were resolved on the spot, he added. He also said that a committee would be constituted to gather the ground report/status of the people’s grievances and expectations.

Mentioning that there is around 40,000 “drop-out” students in the State, the CM stated that the newly launched ‘Lairik Tamhanlasi’ scheme would encourage those students who are enrolled in government schools to get education by providing the cost of admission/examination/tution fees, uniform and text books to all the students in the State, he added.

He announced that bathrooms and toilets especially for women and girls would be constructed near village ponds in every villages of the State. A budget of Rs. 3.5 lakhs would be allocated for such construction in each and every village, he added.

More than 25 different Government departments including Agriculture, Fishery, Handloom and Handicrafts, Education etc. opened stalls to address people’s grievances at the camp. Chief Minister visited all the stalls. During the inspection, the CM directed the officials of the Indian Oil Corporation (IOC) to provide gas connection to the 50 eligible beneficiaries on the spot. The CM distributed benefits under different social security schemes to selected beneficiaries.

-NNN