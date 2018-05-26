Change Working Style to Bring Positive Change: Manipur CM to Govt Officials

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged officials of government departments to change the working style in order to bring positive change for the welfare of the people. Biren Singh said this at the launching of website and review meeting of ‘Go to Village’ mission held at Darbar Hall of Chief Minister’s Secretariat in Imphal on Friday.

Addressing the government officials, the Chief Minister said that they (government officials) might be facing difficulties and inconveniences under ‘Go to Village’ mission, while adding that such situation are part of professional hazard. He mentioned that people have started appreciating and supporting the ‘Go to Village’ mission and the government is getting positive and good feedback from the people.

The Chief Minister informed that under the initiative, Ministers and MLAs are meeting people at the grass root level. Till Now, around 227 camps have been covered under ‘Go to Village’ mission. Around 2.9 lakh complaints have been registered, out of which 1.73 lakh complaints have been resolved and around 1.26 lakh are under process, he stated.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister shared his plan to chalk out further plans so that the ‘Go to Village’ mission can be sustained as a long term policy of the Government for the welfare of the people in future.

Maintaining that collective effort is needed for the success of the mission, the Chief Minister said that the Chief Secretary would convened a ‘review meeting’ with all Nodal Officers and Administrative Secretaries regarding the way forward of the ‘Go to Village’ mission within these 2-3 days. Recently, the State Cabinet has decided to provide allowance to the government employees who are executing their work in far flung areas of the State under ‘Go to Village’ mission.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also launched the website and dashboard of ‘Go to Village’ mission. The website www.gotovillage.in is powered by Department of Information Technology, Government of Manipur in association with X-treme Wave.

The Chief Minister also launched a booklet on the ‘Go to Village’ mission. The booklet is published by Directorate of Information and Public Relations, Government of Manipur. The booklet includes information about services that can be availed at the ‘Go to Village’ camps. Apart from English and Manipuri, the booklet is published in 7 different dialects viz. Tangkhul, Hmar, Zou, Poumai, Thadou, Paite and Kabui.

Later, the Chief Minister sought suggestions and feedbacks from the government officials regarding the mission.

