Characteristics of conflicts in Assam are different from rest of India: Rajguru

NET Bureau

“Today an attempt has been made to mix the Sangh Parivar-created Hindu-Muslim conflict – which has been taking place in several other parts of the country – with the conflict of foreigner and native in Assam. The newly-introduced Citizenship (Amendment) Act is trying to give constitutional validation to such an attempt,” said senior journalist Prasanta Rajguru while delivering a speech on the topic of ‘Searching for a conflict resolution model for India in the context of North East’ here on Sunday.

He delivered the speech at a programme organised by the Radhika Mohan Bhagawati and Rita Devi Bhagawati Smriti Rakshya Samiti to observe the 87th birth anniversary of journalist Radhika Mohan Bhagawati.

Rajguru asserted that in Assam, the conflict of foreigner and native would never be a conflict of Hindu and Muslim or Assamese and Bengali, as the characteristics of the conflict are not same with the conflict taking place in other parts of India.

In the same vein, he pointed out that both the country’s constitution and the legal system never allow division in society.

“But today, it becomes possible to formulate a divisive Act and our citizens are opposing such a move. Such opposition and protests will enrich and strengthen our liberal democratic system and evolve a way to solve the conflict situation,” he said.

Rajguru added that the sources and causes of geo-political and socio-economic problems of Assam and the North East were different from the rest of India, due to which it is not possible to formulate a uniform model to solve the conflict situation for the whole country.

“Religion has completely failed in ensuring social justice to people. History itself said religious conversion could not bring social justice to the people. Again, Bangladesh was separated from Pakistan in the same context,” he said.

Citing the Neo-Vaishnavite movement of Assam as an egalitarian initiative, he said the movement led by the 15th-century saints Srimanta Sankaradeva and Madhabdeva had created a new democratic social order in Assam.

“Due to this revolution, the caste system that prevailed in the rest of India could not create any conflict in Assam,” he said.

Commenting on the land-related conflicts, Rajguru said such types of conflicts started arising in Assam after the colonial invasion whereas during the Ahom era, every person got benefitted from the cohesive land allotment system.

Reasoning that many of the conflicts being witnessed in the country had their roots in the Partition, Rajguru said Assam was also impacted by the partition by way of a new kind of conflict.

“The unnecessary inclusion of Barak Valley in Assam had created a Bangla-linguistic centric conflict in this region. Moreover, the Partition also created the issue of migration,” he explained.

Intellectual Dr Hiren Gohain, who also spoke after the lecture, said in order to bring equality in society, there was a need to continue with democratic movement.

“For the same purpose, the general public should develop their democratic sense. In our country, the constitutional structure needs to be continued to prevent any kind of conflict in the coming days,” he added.

The organisers also felicitated senior journalist Dhirendra Nath Bezboruah at the same function.

Recalling the late Radhika Mohan Bhagawati’s contributions in the programme, Bezboruah said, “Radhika Mohan Bhagawati had a unique quality to take the right decision in the right time. In any kind of situation, he always used to take a strong stand.”

Source: The Assam Tribune