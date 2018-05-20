Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 20 May 2018

Northeast Today

Chelsea Beat Manchester United 1-0 to Win FA Cup

Chelsea Beat Manchester United 1-0 to Win FA Cup
May 20
10:34 2018
Eden Hazard’s first-half penalty proved decisive as Chelsea salvaged their season by beating Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final in what is widely-expected to be manager Antonio Conte’s swansong on Saturday.

The Belgian`s searing pace earned the spot-kick in the 21st minute after forcing Phil Jones into a desperate lunging tackle and he coolly tucked it away for what proved to be the winner.

Jose Mourinho`s United were dismal in a scrappy first half and although they improved significantly after the break they were denied a record-equalling 13th FA Cup triumph and ended the season without a trophy.

Chelsea, whose Premier League title defence fizzled out into a fifth-placed finish, survived several scares but they defended superbly as Conte celebrated his first domestic cup honour as a manager having seen his side beaten by Arsenal a year ago.

It was only Mourinho`s third defeat in 15 Cup finals as a manager.

-AFP

FA Cup
