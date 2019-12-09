Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Mon, 09 Dec 2019

Northeast Today

Chemically treated mosquito nets to fight Malaria in Manipur

Chemically treated mosquito nets to fight Malaria in Manipur
December 09
09:23 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

Chemically treated mosquito nets popularly known as Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs), promoted by World Health Organization (WHO) to counter malaria has helped the Manipur government to fight the tropical disease in the state, officials said on Saturday.

Manipur government has set a target to achieve “zero malaria status” in 2021, nine-years ahead of the national target of eliminating the tropical disease by 2030, the officials said.

“LLINs which are given free of cost by the Geneva-based Global Fight Against AIDS, TB and Malaria [GFATM]” is one of the most essential “malaria elimination programme”, State Malaria Officer, Thangpa Serto told PTI.

He said these “insecticide incorporated nets” last for at least three to five years and are distributed by GFATM as per the requirements.

An official said 3,84,348 LLINs were distributed in 2016 and 5,64,572 will be distributed by 2020.

Serto said the malaria elimination campaign pursued by the state malaria office includes intensive ongoing “awareness campaign” wherein locals are informed that “early diagnosis is best away to safeguard from the vector-borne disease”.

Accordingly, people are consistently informed to check blood samples if they develop fever for which “testing kits” are made available at every village.

This will enable to determine whether the fever is caused by malarial parasites or not, thereby giving an opportunity to treat at the earliest.

Etymologist Sujalata Ngangom said “Rapid Diagnostic Test” is vital to eliminate malaria.

She said that the state malaria office has hatchery where fishes such as Gambusia and Guppy, which feeds on mosquitoes larvae are provided free of cost to villagers to naturally destroy mosquitoes larvae in stagnant water bodies.

Recently, Governor Najma Heptulla had said that Manipur will become the first state not only in the Northeastern region but also the entire nation to get the zero-malaria status.

This will happen by 2021, nine years ahead of the national target to eliminate the disease by 2030, she had claimed.

Source: India Today

Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.