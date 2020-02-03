Chennai Super Kings to win back IPL in 2020

Indian Premier League – Starts 23rd March 2020 – Final 12th May 2020

Review:

The shorter game of cricket known as 20/20 cricket has really taken off and across the globe, each major cricket nation has created its own version and in 2008 the Indian Premier League had its first season.

Since then the IPL (Indian Premier League) is one of the richest cricket events in the world. The viewing figures globally are huge and both domestically and in other cricket regions, the game is of huge interest as the both players in the world take part.

The IPL consists of 8 teams from different cities in India and the regular participants include the Mumbai Indians who are the record winners with 4 victories. Then there are the Rajasthan Royals, Chennai Super Kings, Kolkata Knight Riders, Dehli Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Sunrisers Hyderabad.

What is unique about this form of cricket and especially the Indian Premier League is that prior to the start of the tournament there is an auction to decide which domestic and foreign players will compete in each team. This process is competitive as each team looks to bring together the best bowlers and batters plus all-rounder’s which will enable them the chance to be victorious.

The format of the Indian Premier League is a group stage and then a knock out stage which culminates in the final which this year happens on the 12th of May 2020.

Looking at the last few year’s finals then the Mumbai Indians are the ones to look out for winning three of the last four finals. Last year the Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings in the final winning by a single run. They scored 149 runs losing 8 wickets in the process and the opposition could only manage 148 for the loss of 7 wickets.

The star of the match was Kieron Pollard who scored 41 runs off 25 balls which enabled a good total to be scored. Shane Watson scored 80 runs for Chennai but it wasn’t quite enough to land the trophy. In 2018 it was the Chennai Super Kings who landed the trophy and it was Shane Watson once again who shone with the bat in the final. He scored 50 runs off 32 balls and was the star player for the winning side.

This year promised to be another fantastic tournament as we preview below.

Preview:

It’s no surprise that at the top of the betting market to win the Indian Premier League this year is Mumbai Indians who are 5.0 (4/1) on Bookmaker to regain their title and win the tournament for a 5th time. With Rohit Sharma are captain, he will look to lead his team to top position in the group stage then follow up with a final win. Kieron Pollard is likely to once again be a star player for Mumbai this year.

MS Dhoni captains the Chennai Super Kings who will be looking to win back the title and has a superb arsenal of talent in the squad to deliver a good tournament. Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo will be looking to put up a number of top scores with the bat this year and Josh Hazelwood can then use his skills to take many wickets. Chennai Super Kings can be backed at 6.0 (5/1) for victory.

Hyderabad Sunrisers are joint second-favorites this year. They won the tournament in 2016 and will have Kane Williamson as their captain and other stars include David Warner and Jonny Bairstow. Priced at 6.0 (5/1), they have a good squad capital of a few upsets.

Tips

Our top pick to come on top after a tough group stage and knock out stage is the Chennai Super Kings. They have super talent with the bat and ball and this is likely to ensure they go deep in the tournament. Shane Watson will once again score many runs to win matches for them and Hazelwood can bowl well to secure them the title.

Top Tip

6.0 (5/1) Chennai Super Kings to win Indian Premier League 2020