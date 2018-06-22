Chennaiyin FC Signs Mizoram Trio

Indian Super League (ISL) title holder Chennaiyin FC on Friday signed the Mizoram trio of Isaac Vanmalsawma, Zohmingliana Ralte and Laldinliana Renthlei on two-year deals.

Twenty-one-year old winger Isaac Vanmalsawma and 27-year-old defender Zohmingliana Ralte have signed for the two-time ISL champions after the expiry of their contracts at FC Pune City and Bengaluru FC respectively, a press note said.

Meanwhile, 19-year old right-back Laldinliana has joined on a free transfer from Mizoram Premier League (MPL) outfit Chhinga Veng FC, having completed a loan stint at Aizawl FC in the 2017-18 I-League.

CFC coach John Gregory said the new signings would add quality and depth to the squad ahead of the 2018-19 season.

Isaac, a product of the AIFF Elite Academy, said he was excited to have joined the ISL champion adding he was looking forward to under a successful coach like Gregory and develop as a player.

He made 12 appearances in 2017-18 season of ISL and helped FC Pune City reach the playoffs for the first time, the release said.

Laldinliana, on his part, said “this will be my first ever stint with an ISL franchise and that too with the champions so I am relishing the opportunity. 2017-18 was a memorable season and now I am very excited to have joined a massive club like Chennaiyin FC.

