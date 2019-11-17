Wanna get our awesome news?
Sun, 17 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Cherry Blossom Festival ends in Meghalaya

Cherry Blossom Festival ends in Meghalaya
November 17
09:58 2019
NET Bureau

The fourth edition of the India International Cherry Blossom Festival has concluded after four days of festivities featuring a bouquet of programmes and shows.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Shin Bong-Kil, addressing the closing ceremony, said cherry blossom is a majestic sight that reminds him of South Korea where it marks the onset of the spring season.

Bong-Kil stated that the Republic of Korea and Meghalaya are exploring opportunities for mutual bilateral relations in terms of promoting not only tourism but also exchanging ideas on technological know-how.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, which was organised by the Forest and Environment Department and the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), offered programmes for people of all ages. From photography, beauty contests and cosplay to a chilli-eating competition, the festival had something for everyone. Handicraft and food stalls were also set up on the Polo grounds on the occasion.

Source: The Assam Tribune

AmbassadorCherry Blossom FestivalIBSDmeghalayaRepublic of Korea
