Cherry Blossom Festival ends in Meghalaya

NET Bureau

The fourth edition of the India International Cherry Blossom Festival has concluded after four days of festivities featuring a bouquet of programmes and shows.

Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to India, Shin Bong-Kil, addressing the closing ceremony, said cherry blossom is a majestic sight that reminds him of South Korea where it marks the onset of the spring season.

Bong-Kil stated that the Republic of Korea and Meghalaya are exploring opportunities for mutual bilateral relations in terms of promoting not only tourism but also exchanging ideas on technological know-how.

The Cherry Blossom Festival, which was organised by the Forest and Environment Department and the Institute of Bio-resources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), offered programmes for people of all ages. From photography, beauty contests and cosplay to a chilli-eating competition, the festival had something for everyone. Handicraft and food stalls were also set up on the Polo grounds on the occasion.

Source: The Assam Tribune