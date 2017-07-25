Tue, 25 Jul 2017

Northeast Today

Chester Bennington’s Cause of Death Revealed!

Chester Bennington’s Cause of Death Revealed!
July 25
17:18 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

As soon as the news of Linkin Park’s front-man Chester Bennington broke out, all the people wanted to know the cause of his tragic death.

And, it seems like we have an answer to that now. According to E! Online, the Los Angeles County coroner’s office determined Bennington’s cause of death as a suicide by hanging.

Police confirmed that they responded to a report about a suicide from a residence in the neighbourhood. The case is now closed.

Bennington was 41 years old. He is survived by wife Talinda Bennington, their son Tyler and twin daughters Lilly and Lila as well as his three children from previous relationships.

Since his passing, the band’s ‘ One More Light’ North American Tour, which was slated to begin on July 27, was cancelled.

On Monday, Bennington’s bandmates released an emotional letter they penned to their late musical brother. The band also set up a tribute page on their official website with details in case “you or someone you know needs support.”

-ANI

Tags
Chester BenningtonLinkin Park
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

1 Comment

Scroll Back To Top
1 Comment

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.