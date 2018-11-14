Chhath Puja Celebrated in Pasighat

NET Bureau

Chhath Puja, the festival dedicated to the Sun God for supporting life on earth and ensuring prosperity and happiness in life, was celebrated in Pasighat by the Behari and Nepalee communities where huge number of devotees were seen paying oblations to the setting sun on Tuesday evening. This was stated in an official release on Wednesday.

The Chhath Puja celebrations were also attended by Pasighat (East) MLA Kaling Moyong, his wife Kenrik Ete Moyong, former chief councilor of Pasighat Municipal Council Kaling Doruk. The Chhath Puja celebrations took place at Pane Korong.

The word Chhath means sixth in Nepali, Maithili and Bhojpuri languages and the festival is celebrated on the sixth day of the month Kārtika of the Hindu lunar Bikram Sambat calendar. The word is a Prakrit derivation from the Sanskrit ṣaṣṭhi, meaning sixth. It is the longest and most important festival after Navratri.

As informed by the believers, the very first day of Chhath starts exactly 4 days from Diwali and last for 4 more days. This day the people who observe fast take bath at a river or pond and prepare lunch. The second day (5th day from Diwali) is known as kharna or kheer- roti. The people observe fast for the full day without taking even water and eat this kheer-roti as dinner after offering it to the rising moon and Goddess Ganga.

This is the only time when they eat or drink anything from the starting of the day till the last day of Chhath. The third day is the main festival day (exactly 6th day from Diwali) of Chhath is observed by offering Surya Namashkar and fruits to the setting sun followed by the next day (exactly 7th day from Diwali) event of offering Surya Namashkar and fruits to the rising sun on the fourth or last day of Chhath.