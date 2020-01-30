Chief Justice A.A. Qureshi grants long-pending package benefits to TET qualified group of ad hoc teachers

NET Bureau

In a major relief to the ad hoc (10,323) teachers who qualified for lower grade teachers post through TET , chief justice Akil Abdulhamid Qureshi on Wednesday directed the state government to grant all benefits to them except seniority in service. The order was passed on a bunch of petitions from such teachers filed by advocates Purushottam Roy Barman , Shamik Deb and Arijit Bhowmik. The state government was represented in the case by government advocate Debalaya Bhattacharjee and additional government advocate Mangal Debbarma.

Sources in the high court said that TET qualified teachers among the ad hoc ones who had joined same posts had been given all due benefits since their joining in 2010 last year as per orders passed by the high court on May 7 2014 and January 21 2019 . But those who had qualified for lowers posts like from PGT to GT or from GT to primary teachers were denied all benefits and treated as fixe-pay teachers yet again even though they had passed five years between 2010 and 2015 on fixed pay.

A bunch of such deprived teachers had filed petitions in the high court for the benefits granted for teachers from posts to posts. Arguing their cases advocates Purushottam Roy Barman, Shamik Deb and Arijit Bhowmi pointed out the judgments pronounced by then chief justice Dipak Kumar Gupta and justice Swapan Chandra Das on May 7 2014 and by chief justice Sanjay Karol and justice Subhasish Talapatra on January 21 2019 and pressed for the benefits for ad hoc teachers who qualified through TET and joined lower posts. Having heard the arguments and points raised by government advocate Debalaya Bhattacharjee and Mangal Debbarma the chief justice granted all benefits to the ad hoc teachers who had joined lower posts through TET. The benefits granted include pension , gratuity, GPF ,leave encashment, regular payscale from date of joining but not seniority. The advocates and their clients expressed satisfaction over the order despite the loss of seniority while the government side said that they had not put up any strong opposition because the teachers had been suffering for a long time and had been on fixed pay five years earlier also.

Source: Tripura Info