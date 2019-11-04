Chief Minister of a very environmentally fragile state leads the way to be environmental friendly

More than a decade after the dam revolution in Arunachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Pema Khandu has begun scrapping hydro-power projects for non-performance. Recently, his government terminated 22 projects worth 3,800 MW while another 46 projects worth 8,000 MW had been served notices. Amarjyoti Borah reports.

The ever dynamic and suave Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Pema Khandu recently made a landmark move towards environment protection in the state, as he terminated several hydro power projects in the state.

This move comes at a time when there is much pressure on the Arunachal Pradesh government, led by Khandu, to tap the maximum hydro power potential in the hilly state. The move, though didn’t make much headway in the national capital, surprised many environmentalists, and won the support of many working on the cause of environment.

“The state government has already terminated 22 projects worth 3,800 MW for non performance while another 46 more worth 8,000 MW approximately have been served notices,” Chief Minister Pema Khandu recently said in a statement in the state.

This move has surprised many, as the state is known for the massive hydro power potential, and successive central and state governments has been exploring ways to tap this rich potential. In a bid to become a major player in the field of energy, over two hundred hydro power projects have been planned across the state.

The environmental activists who opposes so many hydro power projects terms those as un-sustainable and dangerous for the fragile environment, the government has all along maintained that all geological and environmental aspects has been looked into before commissioning any hydro power project. Environment researchers have however welcomed the decision of the chief minister and have termed it a bold move, which must have been very difficult to make.

“It is a very bold move, as it meant taking a stand against many powerful corporate groups and lobbies, and also going against the line of the BJP led government at the centre, and he being a chief minister of a BJP ruled state,” said Sabita Devi, senior researcher and managing trustee of the Centre for Environment, Social and Policy Research (CESPR), a think tank working on environmental and social issues across the North East region.

Devi also said that the young chief minister of Arunachal Pradesh has set a very good example by taking such a bold step for the environment, which is usually an area no leader bothers to look into, but said that Khandu has shown a great deal of sensitivity and positivity on this issue.

“There is a need to take this positive message across the states in the country, and it will send a positive message to other chief ministers in the country as well, that decisive decisions on environment issues is very important and the head of the political leader-ships in the states should take a call on environment issues where necessary,” said Devi.

The chief minister has also said that the state government will take a strong stand over failure of several private firms in developing the hydropower projects with whom MoUs (memorandums of understanding) were signed several years ago but there has been no visible development in the projects. Adding on this he also said that, many of the developers of the hydro power projects have lost confidence of the people, and also termed it as worrying.

According to officials of the Chief Minister’s Office of the Arunachal Pradesh, the chief minister has asked his officials to conduct regular reviews about the progress and performance of the projects.

“The chief minister is also concerned about the people, and has said that all the related policies and schemes must be people oriented, and there must not be any room for disappointment and disconnect with the people,” said a senior official.

There was a massive movement against hydro power projects in the North East region in the past, mostly in the period between the year 2005-2015, but slowly the movement has lost its pace.

During this movement, which was spearheaded by several civil society organizations, concerns were raised on issues of safety and displacement, particularly on the downstream areas.

“The chief minister is all for sustainable development and growth in the region, and he is exploring all the possibilities in this direction across the state,” said a senior official of Arunachal Pradesh.