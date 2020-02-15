Children’s Film Festival gets under way at Tura

NET Bureau

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma on Friday inaugurated the two-day Children’s Film Festival at the District Auditorium in Tura. The festival is being organised by the Children’s Film Society, India (CFSI) under the Union Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in collaboration with the West Garo Hills district administration and the Department of Arts and Culture, Meghalaya.

In his inaugural address, the Chief Minister said that children learn better from audio-visual contents, which is the main reason behind conducting such programmes. But if not handled properly, the multi media, which is so accessible these days, could do more harm to a child.

He maintained that the contents should be tailored as per the needs of children, and stated that the audio-visual medium could also be used to communicate useful and informative ideas and messages to children that are important for their growth, and to create a impact on their lives.

He urged the organisers to screen films for children on a regular basis and stressed the need to spread out to rural areas so that children in the rural areas could also have access to entertainment programmes.

Stating that children are the future of the nation, Sangma advised the children to become responsible citizens.

CFSI Administrative Officer Rajesh Gohil, in his introductory address, said that apart from films on Mahatma Gandhi, cleanliness, etc., six children’s movies – Prince and the Crown of Stone, Gattu, Kaphal, Rhino, Pappu Ki Pugdandi, and Krish, Thrish and Baltiboy – would be screened at the festival.

West Garo Hills Deputy Commissioner Ram Singh said the festival aims to provide a platform to children having an interest in cinema and expose them to the world of cinema so that they can appreciate the aesthetics of filmmaking and animation.

Additional Deputy Commissioner of West Garo Hills Ramakrishna Chiturii, officers of various departments, teachers and students were present in the function.

Source: The Assam Tribune