China Blames Indian Troops for Ladakh Scuffle

China on Monday blamed Indian troops for a scuffle between the two Armies in Ladakh sector and said it had complained to New Delhi. Beijing said Indian soldiers started the trouble, causing injury to Chinese soldiers near the Pangong Lake.

On August 15, when Indian troops tried to stop the Chinese from entering the Indian side of the boundary, the Chinese started pelting stones, Indian officials said. Indian soldiers then retaliated.

China had a different account of what happened. “According to our information, on August 15, the Chinese border troops conducted normal patrol on the Chinese side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) around Pangong area,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“During this process, the Indian side took some violent actions and injured the Chinese border personnel. This has violated the consensus between the Indian and Chinese side in relation to the border issues.” Hua said.

“China has expressed grave dissatisfaction and we have lodged serious concerns to the Indian side” she added. Hua also said India was told “to strictly discipline the conduct of the Indian border troops to earnestly uphold the peace and tranquility of the boundary area of the two sides”.

