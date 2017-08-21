Mon, 21 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

China Blames Indian Troops for Ladakh Scuffle

China Blames Indian Troops for Ladakh Scuffle
August 21
15:17 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

China on Monday blamed Indian troops for a scuffle between the two Armies in Ladakh sector and said it had complained to New Delhi. Beijing said Indian soldiers started the trouble, causing injury to Chinese soldiers near the Pangong Lake.

On August 15, when Indian troops tried to stop the Chinese from entering the Indian side of the boundary, the Chinese started pelting stones, Indian officials said. Indian soldiers then retaliated.

China had a different account of what happened. “According to our information, on August 15, the Chinese border troops conducted normal patrol on the Chinese side of the LAC (Line of Actual Control) around Pangong area,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said.

“During this process, the Indian side took some violent actions and injured the Chinese border personnel. This has violated the consensus between the Indian and Chinese side in relation to the border issues.” Hua said.

“China has expressed grave dissatisfaction and we have lodged serious concerns to the Indian side” she added. Hua also said India was told “to strictly discipline the conduct of the Indian border troops to earnestly uphold the peace and tranquility of the boundary area of the two sides”.

-IANS

Tags
Indian troopsLadakh Scuffle
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.