China: Death toll due to novel coronavirus rises to 1355

NET Bureau

In China, with the deaths of 242 people yesterday, the toll due to novel corona virus has risen to 1355. Nearly 15,000 new cases were diagnosed yesterday and so far 59000 cases have been detected till now.

This record jump comes after a day when National Health Commission said at a press conference in Beijing yesterday said that the number of daily confirmed novel coronavirus cases in China has seen a 48.2 percent decrease between February 4 and 11.

China has expanded its diagnosis and treatment plan. Now, lung imaging can be used to diagnose the virus in a suspected patient, in addition to the standard nucleic acid tests. New addition of lung imaging has been termed as “clinically diagnosed cases” in the tally of cases to make it easier for these patients with lung infections to receive treatment early.

Hospitals in Wuhan City, central China’s Hubei Province are running at full capacity to take in patients as the city vowed to leave no patients unattended. Nearly 40 designated hospitals including Leishenshan and Huoshenshan hospitals in the city have provided 12,000 beds for patients in serious and critical conditions. There are currently 4,966 medical workers in the seven makeshift hospitals.

President Xi Jinping has said stronger measures should be taken to contain the virus, especially in areas with severe or high-risks, as the fight has entered a crucial stage. China’s State Council has called for special attention to employment to prevent large-scale layoffs due to the virus, with measures such as using local unemployment insurance funds to support employers and stabilize the jobs market.

As per WHO, Excluding China, there are 24 countries affected with COVID-19 (Corona Virus Infectious Disease). A meeting of more than 400 scientists from around the world hosted by WHO has also explored ways of increasing research efforts and to strengthen the health systems across regions. WHO DG has said that getting a new vaccine for COVID-19 can still take few months’ time.

Meanwhile, the 2020 Chinese Grand Prix, scheduled for April 17-19 this year, has been postponed due to the novel coronavirus outbreak. This year’s Mobile World Congress, the world’s largest technology trade show in Barcelona, has also been canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus outbreak.

Source: News On Air