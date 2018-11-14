China Defers Decision on Rhino Horn Trade

NET Bureau

China is postponing its decision to allow trading in tiger and rhino parts, barely two weeks after the easing of the ban had raised fears that the country was giving legal cover to poaching and smuggling of endangered wildlife.

The official Xinhua News Agency quoted Cabinet official Ding Xuedong as saying on Monday that the change had “been postponed after study.”

“Relevant departments of the Chinese government will soon continue to organise special crackdown campaigns with focus on addressing the illegal trade of rhinos, tigers and their by-products. Illegal acts will be dealt with severely,” Ding, an executive deputy secretary-general of the State Council, was quoted as saying.

The Xinhua report said the ban on the import and export of rhino and tiger parts and their use in traditional Chinese medicine would also be maintained. Ding’s comments did not address whether the postponement meant the decision would be revived.

The traditional medicinal uses of tiger bone and rhino horn have continued despite lack of proof of their effectiveness and the decreasing wildlife populations. China has also long tolerated the farming of tigers and the semi-legal sale of their parts.

Late last month, authorities said they would allow trading in products made from tigers and rhinos under “special circumstances,” bringing condemnation from conservation groups. Farming of non-native rhinos is not known in China but the changing law raised speculation it was being planned.

The World Wildlife Fund said overturning the ban would have “devastating consequences globally” by allowing poachers and smugglers to hide behind legalized trade.

SOURCE: The Assam Tribune

(Image Credit: Conservation Action Trust)