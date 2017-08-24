Thu, 24 Aug 2017

Northeast Today

China Issues Safety Advisory for Citizens in India

China Issues Safety Advisory for Citizens in India
August 24
21:38 2017
Print This Article Share it With Friends

China on Thursday issued the latest safety advisory to its citizens living in India. This is the second such notice amid the border row dispute between the two countries.

The advisory has asked them to be alert and its validity is till December 31. The last one-month advisory was issued on July 8. The advisory comes just before the BRICS Summit in China’s Xiamen city.

“Pay close attention to the local security situation, improve self-protection awareness, strengthen security and reduce unnecessary travel,” the advisory said.

It advised them to inform their family, colleagues and friends about their travels and to keep the communication open.

It said all Chinese in India must carry personal identification and be cautious and strictly comply with Indian laws and regulations and respect local religious practices and customs. “Natural disasters, traffic accidents and infectious diseases frequently occur in India,” it said.

-IANS

Tags
Citizens in IndiaSafety Advisory
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Sponsors

 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.