China Open: Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty to play for a spot in final

NET Bureau

In Badminton, Indian men’s doubles pair of Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty will take on world no. 1 Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia in the semifinals of the China Open today.

The world no. 9 Indian duos stunned World No. 3 Chinese pair of Li Jun Hui and Liu Yu Chen 21-19 21-15 in a 43-minute quarterfinal clash yesterday. The Indian duo had lost to the same Chinese pair in the final of the French Open last month. The men’s doubles pair of Satwik and Chirag presents the only Indian challenge left in the tournament.

Source: Newsonair