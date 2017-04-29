Sun, 30 Apr 2017

China’s Claim on Arunachal Baseless: BJP
April 29
22:11 2017
China’s claim on Arunachal Pradesh is baseless as it is an integral part of India, state BJP President Tapir Gao said on Saturday.

“China’s claim is baseless. India has no boundary with China but with Tibet since China forcibly occupied Tibet in 1959 and they want to expand their boundary upto Arunachal which will not be accepted by the people of the state”, Gao told reporters.

Earlier, the party staged a protest rally against renaming of six places in the state by China. They submitted a memorandum to Governor P B Acharya.

-PTI

