Chinese Army releases Indian man abducted from Arunachal Pradesh

China”s People”s Liberation Army released on Tuesday the 21-year-old Indian man who was abducted on March 19 from near the McMahon line in Upper Subansiri district of Arunachal Pradesh, a defence spokesman said.

Togley Singkam, who was handed over to the Indian Army personnel guarding the border, was immediately put into quarantine amid fear of coronavirus infection, Defence PRO Lt Col P Khongsai said.

When the incident came to light, the Indian Army swung into action and approached the Chinese side utilising the established border management mechanism. Owing to peace and tranquility existing in the region and the bonhomie that has developed between both the border guarding forces, Singkam was handed over to the Indian Army on Tuesday, he said.

This has provided immense relief to the family members of Singkam and also to the people of the area, he said.

Singkam has been quarantined by the Indian Army and will be handed over to his family after 14 days, the official said.

Singkam along with his two friends — Gamshi Chadar and Ronya Nade — had gone fishing and to collect traditional herbs from the land belonging to the Naa clan of Tagin community on March 19 when the Chinese security personnel allegedly ambushed them.

While his other two friends could successfully escape, Singkam was abducted at gunpoint by the Chinese security personnel.

The Tagin Cultural Society had approached the governor on March 27, urging him to take steps for Singkam”s release.

A complaint was also filed by Singkam”s family at the Nacho police station on March 23.

The McMahon Line demarcates the boundary between the Tibet autonomous region of China and Arunachal Pradesh, which Beijing claims as its own.

The McMahon Line is not properly demarcated and small cement pillars erected on the Indian side often get covered under wild growth.

A number of organisations in the state had appealed to the state government for taking up the matter with the Centre for the safe release of the man.

The Siyum Nacho Limeking Taksing Students Union (SNLTSU) had also threatened to launch a democratic movement in the state capital, if his early and safe release was not ensured.

Source: Outlook India