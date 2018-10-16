Chinese troops transgresses in Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district

In yet another incident of intrusion and transgression by Chinese troops into Indian territory, a troop of China’s PLA crossed over to Arunachal Pradesh’s Dibang Valley district near Anini, the district HQ, bordering China a few days ago.

The incidents comes almost 16 months after Chinese troops entered Doklam region, claimed by both China and India’s ally Bhutan and also another incident of Chinese troops intercepted constructing road inside Indian territory at Upper Siang District’s Bising village side. The standoff at Doklam resulted from the incursion had caused a major rift between two nations. While the intrusion near Bising village of Upper Siang district last year by Chinese was chased away by the Indian troops and local youths where Chinese had left the construction leaving behind the earth movers.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP from Arunachal East, Ninong Ering has appealed the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi to intervene into the repeated intrusions of Chinese troops into Arunachal Pradesh besides initiating measures to solve issuance of stapled visa by Chinese to people from Arunachal Pradesh.

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi today, Ering said that, the Government of India must assert the territorial integrity of India and convey the feelings of people of Arunachal Pradesh in a firm manner. Ering urged Prime Minister Modi to take up the matter of repeated intrusion and stapled visa issues with President of China and stand up to the hopes and aspirations of people from Arunachal Pradesh to protect integrity and sovereignty of India.