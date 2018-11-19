Chowna Mein Attends 7th National Convention of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco

NET Bureau

“To build our country, we must groom the young minds in right directions”, said the Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein. He was attending the concluding session of the 7th National Convention of the Past Pupils of Don Bosco at Don Bosco Youth Centre here on sunday. The 7th National Convention was organized by the Itanagar Unit of Indian National Federation of Past Pupils of Don Bosco with the theme, ‘Past Pupils of Don Bosco towards Nation Building”.

Mein said, “our country is the country of innovations & technology and we must groom the young minds to develop innovative ideas by making best use of the technology.” Though Arunachal Pradesh is a late starter in the field of education, we have come a long way.

He emphasized to impart education on skill development to the youths to make them capable of engaging themselves in self-employable activities after completion of their education and enable them to get jobs in private companies or in Govt. He also said that distractions among the students and prevalent drug addictions among the youths is a huge challenge before us. “We must also find out ways how to bring back those youths to the mainstream of life for a peaceful and healthy society”, he said.

Mein, who himself is an alumnus of Don Bosco School, Guwahati and Chief Patron of the Organizing Committee further said, “we are groomed, shaped and nourished by the fathers of the school in our childhood days”. Crediting his achievement to Don Bosco, he said, “we have become what we are today because of their teaching and disciplining in our early age”. He expressed his thankfulness to the Fathers of Don Bosco for the sacrifices they have made for the cause of spreading education and health services across the country since the time of pre-independence era when our people were still ignorant about the importance of education.

Former Lok Sabha MP, Takam Sanjoy who is also an alumnus of Don Bosco School, Shillong and one of the Patron of the Organizing Committee shared his experienced and memories of the school on the occasion. He said that we have learned to be on time, how to make use of scarce water and to value even one piece of food. He narrated that in those days Mother Teresa used to collect left out food of the hostels and gave it to those homeless and needy in the streets.

About 400 delegates from all over India and foreign delegates also participated in the four days National Convention that concluded on sunday.