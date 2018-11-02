Chowna Mein Attends Kathina Civara Dana cum Achariya Kanto Poi Festival

Deputy Chief Minister, Chowna Mein attended the Kathina Civara Dana cum Achariya Kanto Poi Festival celebrated by the Buddhist Community of Changlang District at Ashoka Vihara, Rima Village under Nampong Sub-Division on thursday.

In his address to the people, Mein urged the people to preserve the rich cultural heritage. He said that one should not feel shy to put on own traditional costumes and to practice own customs & traditions. He further said that onus is on us to preserve and pass on the cultural and societal legacy to the younger generations to shoulder the responsibility. He said that our Govt is a liberal Govt and we are for equal & parallel growth of all religions and communities.

He said that the Chief Minister Pema Khandu led Govt in the State is doing every effort to bring in development in all fronts while adding that with the support of the Central Govt, connectivity is improving in the State and Changlang District is not an exception to it. He also stated that development is visible in the Nampong Constituency and lauded the local MLA, Laisam Simai for his zeal and commitment to work for the welfare of the people of his constituency.

Responding to the memorandum submitted by the people on the occasion, he assured to provide fund for renovation of New Putok to Horu Putok road (6km) and also for construction of 10 km road from Motongsa Village to Kongmu (Standing Stone) in the next financial year. He also said to provide Rs 25 lakhs from his own resources for construction of residence for Monks at Ashoka Vihara, Rima.

Local MLA, Laisam Simai exhorted the people to actively participate in such religious festivals and to adopt and practice religious teachings in their life to live a meaningful life. He said that there should be visible change in one’s life style after attending religious activities.

Namsai MLA, Chau Zingnu Namchoom also said to extend his support for the welfare and development of the people of the area. He lauded Nampong MLA for actively pursuing the Govt for development of his area and raising voice for the issues of his constituency in the Legislative Assembly whenever sessions are held.

Chief Patron of Kathina Civara Dana cum Achariya Kanto Poi-2018, Izmir Tikhak in his speech said that the festival is celebrated for well being, happiness and peace of all mankind. He also spoke on the teachings of Lord Buddha on non-violence and to shun all kinds of evils.

Venerable B Agadhamma, head priest of Pariyatti Sasana Buddhist Vihara, Namsai cum President of the celebration committee and Rumikham Tikhak also spoke on the occasion.

Buddhist devotional songs were presented on the occasion.

Among others, Former Minister C C Singpho, ADC Changlang, T Jerang, ADC Jairampur S S Choudhury, ADC Namsai, Bijay Talukdar, SP Changlang, James K Lego and Buddhist Monks were also present on the occasion.

Earlier, DCM accompanied by other dignitaries visited the temple at Ashoka Vihara, Rima and offered prayers.