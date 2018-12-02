Chowna Mein Calls for Improving Quality of Education From Grassroots

NET Bureau

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein called for improving the quality of education from the grassroots. He was speaking in the commemoration program of the 57th Glorious years of Government Higher Secondary School at Kimin on Saturday.

Saying that poor performance in the Class X CBSE board exam is mainly due to the poor foundation in the feather schools, that is at primary and middle schools.

“We need to improve the quality of education from the primary level itself to improve the CBSE results,” he said.

He added that every responsible citizen has to rethink and ponder upon the poor quality of education in the state and said, “We need a strong political and social will to bring in the desired changes in the education system”. He also sought the support and cooperation of the parents and the students in this regard.”

“Since the introduction of the 80:20 ratio in the recruitment process, almost all the schools are manned by Arunachalee tribal teachers now. They have a greater responsibility to shoulder with a bigger challenge to groom our future generations and mould them in the right direction to which the future state of our State will depend upon. There should be a sense of competitiveness among the students and the parallel growth of the Private and the government-run schools with a spirit of competitiveness to impart quality education,” Chowna Mein further added.

Chowna Mein lauded the pioneers and the land donors of the school for their sacrifices and initiatives because of which the present generation of the area could see the light of education. He urged the alumni’s to pay something back to the schools or society from where they have come from or done their schooling and help in building a healthy future of the State in whatever manner they can.

Responding to a memorandum submitted on the occasion, he said to look into the inclusion of Science & Commerce Streams and for an Auditorium Hall and Principal Quarter for GHSS Kimin.

Arunachal Pradesh Minister of Environment & Forest Nabam Rebia said that GHSS School, Kimin is one of the oldest schools of undivided Subansiri district. He informed that the school has produced IPS, doctors, engineers, politicians and many officers, some of whom are serving as directors in the state government.

He also said that the foundation of the education should be made strong to improve the education scenerio of the State. He urged the educated youths of the State to try to become an employer rather than an employee. He also urged the alumni’s to take out some time to visit schools and teach or interact with the students in their leisure time, this way also they can contribute back something to the school, he added.

Dr Dokum Rania highlighted the brief history of the school while former MLA, Kipa Babu, Chief Patron, Dr Tarh Taram and Organizing chairman Niri Sanjay also spoke on the occasion.

Land donors, pioneers and achievers of GHSS Kimin were also felicitated in the function.

Earlier, the DCM unveiled the Commemoration Stone of the 57th Glorious Years of GHSS Kimin on which the names of land donors were also inscribed