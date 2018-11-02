Chowna Mein Felicitates Achievers

Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein on Wednesday met and felicitated the medal winners of the 1st North East Olympic Games 2018 played at Imphal, Manipur from 24 to 28 October 2018 in a small yet impressive function held at State Guest house, Itanagar.

Arunachal Pradesh registered its best-ever medal haul to finish third in ranking after Manipur and Assam with 18 Gold, 22 Silver and 39 Bronze. Altogether 182 players participated and took part in the 12 discipline of sports in the NE Olympic Games.

Deputy Chief Minister while congratulating the medal winners urged them to remain focused and persevere to achieve even greater heights. He said that a comprehensive plan must be formulated with a strong political & social will to develop the sports infrastructure in the state so that sports gain momentum and achieve new greater heights in days to come.

“It is a matter of great satisfaction that we are celebrating the success of our medal winners who have brought laurels to the state by proving their mettle in 1st Northeast Olympic Games held in Manipur”, he said adding that sports have been given priority by the state government for its overall development in the state.

He further said that concerted efforts and focus on the development of sports infrastructure and facilities to promote talents from the block level must be given a fillip for more sports and athletic activities in the state. There is no dearth of talents in our state and hoped that players of Arunachal Pradesh achieve new heights with each passing day and added that sportsperson is doing well at national and international level.

He also complimented the Department of Sports & Youth Affairs, Shangey Lhaden Sports Academy School and the coaches of the medal winners for their contribution in raising and grooming the state players to represent in the National and international stage.

He called upon the Arunachal Sports Authority, Arunachal Olympic Association and the department of sports and youth affairs to come up with a proposal and future plan for the development of the sports activities in the state. He asked them to submit the proposal to him in advance so that after prior discussion with Chief Minister and the cabinet it can be incorporated in the next budget.

Congratulating Abraham K Techi for his appointment as the secretary general of the Northeast Olympic Association, Mein hoped that under him sports activities will reach a new height in the days to come.

Delighted to learn Arunachal Pradesh has been awarded to host the 2nd North East Olympic Games in 2020, Mein asked the department of sports and youth affairs to call for a meeting with Arunachal Sports Authority, Arunachal Olympic Association and all other sports organisation of the state under his presence to chalk out plans & programs and to prepare a roadmap for the successful conduct of the 2nd Northeast Olympic game to be held in 2020.

Congratulating the medal winners, Minister Sports & Youths Affairs Mohesh Chai said that it is truly a privilege for him to hold the ministry of sports and youth affairs of the state, as the year 2018 has turned to be very historic in terms of sports as our boys and girls have put on stellar performance to beg medals almost in all disciplines of NE Olympic games.

He urged the players to keep up their spirit of optimism and persevere to achieve success in their lives.

He also said that the Pema Khandu government has initiated several steps to promote sports in the state.

MP Ninong Ering said that it is indeed a proud moment for the entire state and a privilege for him to meet all the talented sportsperson of the state.

Ering informed that recently he had called upon Union Minister Sports Col. Rajyavardhan Rathore to apprise him of the potential of the state players. He requested the Union Minister for the need to develop more sports infrastructure in the state.

Secretary Sports & Youth Affairs Dani Sulu, Arunachal Olympic Association secretary-general Abraham K Techi, Chairman Sports Authority of Arunachal Bamang Tago were among others to speak on the occasion.