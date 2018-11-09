Chowna Mein Graces Valedictory Function at Dera Natung Government College

NET Bureau

Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein accompanied by Itanagar MLA Techi Kaso the graced the valedictory function of 39th College Day celebration of Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar on Thursday.

Mein said that education is recognized as vital in building a promising future of society and State government is committed to build adequate infrastructure and create conducive environment for fostering better education.

Formulation of comprehensive plan with a strong political & social is requisite to prepare a Vision Document to draw a road map for future course of action for raising the educational standards and development of various sectors in the State, said Mein.

Exhorting students to maintain discipline and sense of responsibility, he said students should adopt high standards of ethics while studying in colleges and universities and should maintain the true spirit of education.

The Deputy Chief Minister informed that the state government has setup Staff Selection Board to streamline the process of selection of candidates for all Groups ‘C and D posts’ in the state government. It is a major reformative step of the state government as it would ensure fair and transparent selection process to all eligible candidates in the state. The district wise quota will be given to candidates during selection but examination will be conducted only by the staff selection board, added Mein.

Exuding happiness at the outcome of the Arunachal Transformation & Aspirational Leadership (ATAL) conclave, Mein said that the state government conducted the event to help tap the potential of the state’s youths to present their ideas, proposals and solutions before expert panels. Most of the youths had come with good presentation as the platform provided them to present policies, proposing solutions to existing challenges.

He advised the students to make good use of social media and in making technological innovation work for sustainable development.

While congratulating the organizers for the successful conduct of 39th College Day Mein said that winning or losing in any discipline of sports, culture and literary is not at all important, but the happiness originating from the participation is highly cherished trophy.

MLA Itanaagr, Techi Kaso in his speech advised the students to learn in managing their time.

Congratulating the participants of the sports, cultural and literary activities, Kaso said that whether you have won a medal or not, you are all winners. In a long run your active and continued participation in this activities would pay you rich dividends in terms of fitness, well-being, and happiness.

To the thunderous applause of the gathering, Kaso said that the state government has already released fund for repairing of college roads and the work for which will be taken up soon after tender formalities of the works are completed. He further announced to release fund from his MLA LAD for the development of approach road from upper to lower campus in the college.

A colorful cultural dances and a dance paying tribute to Hangpan Dada mesmerized the august gathering.

Earlier, Mein and Kaso also gave away the awards to winners of various cultural, literary and sports activities.