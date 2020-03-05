Chowna Mein presents budget 2020-21

NET News Desk

Arunachal Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein presented Rs 731.40 crore deficit budget for the fiscal year 2020-21 on Wednesday in the state assembly.

Mein, who is also, holds the Finance portfolio, stressed on sectors like Agriculture, health, education, infrastructure, women empowerment and children.

In the budget estimates of 2020-21, a revenue receipt of Rs 20594.59 Crore and a capital receipt of Rs 1385.71 Crore is projected, making the total receipts of Rs. 21980.30 Crore as against total receipt of Rs. 18726.24 Crore in revised estimates of 2019-20.

State share of Central taxes has been pegged at a level of Rs 13801.59 Crores as per the Union Budget 2020-21 and the projected states own tax revenue is projected as Rs 1316.00 Crore. The non-tax revenue projection for 2020-21 has been pegged at Rs 600.00 Crore during 2020-21.

Arunachal Pradesh has a fiscal deficit of 3.07 percent of Gross State Domestic Product GSDP in the revised estimate of 2019-20. For 2020-21, State is projecting a fiscal deficit of 2.44 percent of GSDP which is within the 3.25 percent of the GSDP for fiscal deficit targets as per the Fiscal Responsibility and Budget Management Act.

A provision of Rs 30 crore has been earmarked for doubling farmer’s income by 2022. Some of the major facilities will includes- CM Krishi Puraskar Yojana to promote progressive farmers in the state, Chief Minister’s Sashakt Kisan Yojana-II (CMSKY), Setting up of Wholesale Market-cum- Auction centers, etc.

In health sector, the government ensures to attain highest possible level of health and well-being for all. “We aim to achieve this by increasing access, improving quality and lowering the cost of healthcare delivery,” Mein said. Along with the existing schemes which will be continued, other major developments will include construction of 6 new blood banks, upgradation of 5 Zonal hospitals at Aalo, Tezu, Khonsa, Bomdila and Ziro, and establishing 200 bedded hospital with emphasis on Maternal, Child Health and Opthalmology services at Itanagar.

On gender empowerment, development of children, curbing drug abuse, some of the budgetary provisions include- Health and Hygiene Scheme for girl students, reservation of 33 percent for women in all skill development programs, Grant-in-aid to Arunachal Pradesh State Commission for Protection of Child Rights, and creche facilities in all state directorates.

Coming to education sector the state government stated that it is committed to provide quality education through various schemes, The Deputy CM proposed allocation of Rs 30 crore for upgradation of infrastructure of Higher Secondary schools in all the districts of the state and Rs 10 crore has been proposed for setting up of classroom in every secondary school through which digital content shall be taught remotely. In continuation with the Chief Minister’s Samast Shiksha Yojana , the budget has proposed an allocation of Rs 40 crore during the coming financial year. Apart from that, Rs 5 crore has been allocated for construction of 1 NCC Academy in the state in the coming year.

Moreover, to encourage the students prepare for various central competitive examinations, one-time financial help amounting up to Rs 2 lakh has been extended to APST candidates. For this purpose Rs 1 crore has been earmarked for UPSC coaching for APST candidates.

Mein further state that an adequate budgetary provisions have been made for skill development, industrial growth and employment generation besides improvement in the education sector, sports and youth affairs, tourism sector, resilient infrastructure and perspective planning and urban infrastructure.

Other major provisions include modernization of police force for which a total of Rs 15 crore has been earmarked, Rs 10 crore for upgradation of new judicial infrastructure, Rs 43 crore for construction of new district secretariats, Rs 15 crore for construction of bridge across Senki river, Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development of Sangay Lhaden Sports Academy.

Read more details at: http://www.arunachalbudget.in/