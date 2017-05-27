Christian Council Applauds Manipur CM for Building Peace and Harmony

All India Christian Council (AICC) congratulates Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh for taking up the new initiative to build peace and harmony among the people of Manipur.

Soon after he took the Chief Ministerial post, he has visited Ukhrul on 11 April, newly bifurcated Sadar Hill District on 26 April and Churachanpur on 6 May. He appealed to the people of Churachandpur to “Forgive and Forget” of the unfortunate incident in 2015 where nine persons lost their lives while protesting against three bills passed by the previous government. The people of these three hill districts gave him the red carpet welcome and he won the heart of the hill people. In making peace and harmony between the hill and the valley, he said, “Meiteis should reach out to the hill people as elder brothers.”

For the first time in the history of Manipur, N. Biren Singh has hosted “Shirui Lily festival” from 16 May and concluded on 20 May. The kind of the lily that blooms at Shirui hills of Ukhrul district is found only there. The people of Manipur including very tribe and every community have participated the festival in large number in the midst of the rain and muddy roads and grounds. The noted singers of Manipur presented folk songs and sang together, “Hingminnasi Eikhoi” meaning “Let’s Live Together”.

All India Christian Council expresses the gratitude to the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister, Rajnath Singh for giving the Chief Ministerial post to N. Biren Singh, who has the heart for the people of Manipur. Christian Council appeals to give all possible support to N. Biren Singh government so that he can fill the gap between the hill and the valley of Manipur, which has been widened in the last 30 years due to various ethnic reasons.

Recalling the importance of the festival, like Shirui Lily Festival, Christian Council requests the Chief Minister Biren Singh to organise similar ones for different tribes in different districts of Manipur.

All India Christian Council has its ongoing State Committee for Manipur, formed during the seminar held on 20 March under the leadership of Rev. Hilari Langhu as State President, Rev. L. Ebom as State Vice President, Rev. Y. Premchand as State Secretary and members of different denominations representing the different tribe and districts. The State Committee with the help from National Office will extend the cooperation to Manipur Government in building peace and harmony among the people of Manipur.

