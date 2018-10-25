Christians of Manipur Stage Rally

NET Bureau

Thousands of Christians staged a silent mass rally in Imphal on Wednesday demanding regularization of Churches constructed in public places across Manipur.

The rally was organized by All Manipur Christian Organization (AMCO) alleging that none of the Churches across the state were included when Manipur government regularized 188 worshiping places constructed at public places.

The rallyists carried placards some of which read “We want justice and equal treatment,” “No church no peace”, “We (Christian) for peace and harmony”, “Respect the sanctity of church,” “We demand regularization of Christian worship place,” “Uphold Supreme Court’s order of 29 September 2009,” etc.

The rally kick-started from Imphal’s THAU ground and culminated at the same place after marching through the streets of Imphal.

Later, at a public meeting convened at the concluding part of the rally, AMCO president Prim Vaiphei protested against alleged government favoritism of religion. Despite repeated requests, the chief minister had failed to hear the demands of the Christians in the state even as a total of 188 worshiping places of different religions had already been regularized by the state government, he said.

He claimed that churches in the state have been playing a big role in spreading the message of living together in peace and harmony among the different communities living in the state. “We are extremely unsatisfied with the government’s attempt to demolish churches in public places,” he said, asserting that churches were always upholding peace and harmony in the state.

“This is not justice on the part of the governance. There is no justice in this land. Governance partiality to religion will bring no good result,” he said.

Meanwhile, in a memorandum submitted to the chief minister, the AMCO has requested the chief minister to regularize the churches.

On the other hand, chief minister N Biren Singh said that the issue of construction of Church in RIMS campus, Imphal, for which an eviction notice had already been issued, has nothing to do with the state government.

“The case is pending in the high court,” he said adding that there was no question of state government discriminating against any individual on the basis of their caste, religion, community etc.

“My government believes in secularism, unity and respect all communities belonging to different religions, creed, and caste etc. in the state,” he added.