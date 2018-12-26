Wanna get our awesome news?
Wed, 26 Dec 2018

Northeast Today

Christmas Celebrated With Prayers and Hymns

Christmas Celebrated With Prayers and Hymns
December 26
12:09 2018
NET Bureau

Along with billions of people around the world, Christmas was celebrated in Assam on Tuesday with special prayers and hymns in churches. Special midnight mass in churches on Monday night, sound of carols and sparkling decorations marked Christmas celebrations in the State. Devout Christians attended the Christmas service today morning and exchanged Christmas greetings with their near and dear ones.

Carols from all corners added to the festivity with individual artistes and gospel bands enthralling crowds with popular numbers like Jingle bells, Santa Claus is coming to town and Silent night holy night. The special prayers were followed by refreshment and community feasts.

The main celebration of the city’s Catholic community was held in the premises of St Joseph’s Cathedral in Panbazar and the other prime centres of celebration were the Christ Church and Guwahati Baptist Church.

The Panbazar area of the city witnessed a huge crowd throughout the day. Small makeshift kiosks selling candles, Santa Claus masks and caps, and other Christmas goodies attracted small children visiting the churches.

Along with these centres, celebrations also took place in other parts of the city and its adjacent areas. Christmas programmes were held in other churches and prayer halls at Dispur, Satgaon, Sonaighuli, Rukminigaon, Chandmari, Sixmile, Kahilipara and Borjhar. Depiction of Nativity scenes attracted a good number of onlookers in the churches.

Source: Assam Tribune

