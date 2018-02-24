Wanna get our awesome news?
Sat, 24 Feb 2018

Northeast Today

Chrome to Analyse Northeast Poll Results Data for Doordarshan

Chrome to Analyse Northeast Poll Results Data for Doordarshan
February 24
12:02 2018
Chrome Data Analytics will analyse the counting of votes in Meghalaya, Tripura and Nagaland for the state-run Doordarshan TV.

Chrome will collect election data and provide it to the national news broadcaster on the counting day of the assembly elections on March 3, a company statement said.

The project will incorporate technology empowered platforms for quick data collection and analysis, as well as on-ground presence of representatives from the company at all counting booths.

“The Doordarshan project is an exciting and challenging brief. We look forward to delivering excellence by providing the fastest coverage and real time analyses,” Chrome Data Analytics and Media chief Pankaj Krishna said in the statement.

-PTI

