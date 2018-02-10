Churches Should Take Lead in Fighting Against Corruption; Arunachal CM

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Saturday hailed the Christian community of the state for their contributions made in molding the society and professing peace and communal harmony.

Attending the 7th General Conference cum Election of the Arunachal Christian Forum (ACF) at Christian Revival Church (CRC), Khandu lauded the Forum for leading from the front and being the torch bearers of the Christian community that forms a major chunk of the state’s population.

“I have personally known and have been following the leaders of ACF and its activities. Over the years I have seen that its leaders are mature, decent and disciplined as true Christians and their active involvement in day to day life of the people in general and the society in particular has been of immense impact. As I congratulate the would-be new leaders of the Forum, I also congratulate the outgoing leaders for their stupendous performance while in chair,” Khandu said.

He expressed optimum faith that the Forum under the new leadership would continue the legacy of their predecessors and spread the message of Christ.

Khandu also praised the Churches of various denominations that have presence in the state saying the role of Churches in evolution of a matured society is immeasurable. He appealed Church leaders as well as all religious leaders to preach good values of life in making a better individual as their followers have utter faith on them and would never go against their teachings.

He further highlighted the influence of Churches that can be utilized efficiently to defeat corrupt practices in life, governance and politics.

“Churches should take lead in the fight against corruption that roots up from electoral politics based on money culture. If involvement of money in elections can be rooted out, corruption will fade out eventually. If Churches preach believers to desist from money laundering in elections, the first war in the battle against corruption would be won,” Khandu asserted.

The Chief Minister also advised all religious bodies not to confuse between religion and politics, which he asserted should be kept away from each other.

“State government is committed to the welfare and development of each and every community of the state irrespective of their religious affiliations,” he added.