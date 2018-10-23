Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Tue, 23 Oct 2018

Northeast Today

CID To Go Off Air After 21 Years ‘Please Don’t,’ Tweet Fans

CID To Go Off Air After 21 Years ‘Please Don’t,’ Tweet Fans
October 23
21:51 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

TV show CID, which first aired in 1997, is going off the air, news agency IANS reports. CID is one of the first crime-based shows. The plot is based on solving murder mysteries CID entertained the audiences for over two decades. “Having completed 20 years, CID is the longest-running cult show on Sony Entertainment Television.

It has been a great journey so far, along with Fireworks Productions, and CID will now take an intermittent break starting October 28,” a statement from the channel said, IANS reported. The show features Shivaji Satam (ACP Pradyuman), Senior Inspectors Aditya Srivastava (Abhijeet) and Dayanand Shetty (Daya) in lead roles. The last episode of the show will be aired on October 27.

However, the makers intend to return with a brand new season of CID. “The show will gear up for a renewed season with a lot more contextual cases keeping alive the thrill that the audience has experienced so far,” the statement added.

Clearly, the Internet is just not happy with the announcement. Tweets like “Don’t end CID” and “End of era” have been posted.

Since 1997 till now, CID has successfully aired close to 1,500 episodes. The show had undergone several changes with the cast and story line-up, but the plot remained the same. Shivaji Satam, Aditya Srivastava and Dayanand Shetty were joined by actors like Dinesh Phadnis, Narendra Gupta, and Shraddha Musale.

SOURCE: NDTV

 

Tags
CIDSony Television
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.