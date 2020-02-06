CITIZENSHIP (AMENDMENT) ACT: THE NATIONWIDE UNREST

NET Bureau

Within few days, the protest against The Citizenship (Amendment) Act CAA (previously a Bill) which initially started in Assam, spread almost all over India and created furore across the country. From students to common citizens, from intellectuals to artists, politicians to activists were hitting the streets protesting the newly introduced Act. The Act seeks to grant Citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Christians, Jains, Parsis and Buddhists from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh who had entered India before 31st December, 2014. The protest spread to West Bengal, Punjab, Kerala, Uttar Pradesh and even to Delhi within few days. Though the protest in Assam remained peaceful except the initial 1-2 days, the pan-India protest became violent in many areas, particular in Uttar Pradesh. Unfortunately, the state’s response to the protest was mostly strong police measure, which included lathi charge and police firing on unarmed civilians. Twenty-five people have reportedly lost their lives in the protests. Most of the deaths have been reported in Uttar Pradesh after police allegedly fired on protestors. Normal life was disrupted, curfew was imposed and internet service was shut down in many places including the capital city Delhi. However, the causes of protest differ state-to-state.

Many a place, many a protest

A day after the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) was passed, Punjab Chief Minister Capt. Amarinder Singh took to Twitter and said that “the strength of the country lies in its diversity” and that CAB “violates the basic principle of the Constitution”. Hence, the Congress-led government in Punjab will not implement the Bill. The chief minister also issued a statement in which he said that the Bill was a direct assault on India’s secular character and the Parliament had “no authority” to pass a law that “defiled” the Constitution and violated its basic principles.

Though it was somehow obvious that the Punjab Govt., being a Congress-led government, would oppose CAA, CAA has also been strongly opposed by the West Bengal Govt. and people of the state despite the fact that the Act is argued to be good for Hindu Bengalis. West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit the streets of Kolkata along with thousands of her partymen and vowed not to allow the proposed country- wide amended Citizenship Act in West Bengal. “We will never allow NRC and CAA in Bengal. No one will be ousted from the state. We believe in coexistence of all religions, caste and creed,” Banerjee said as she read out an “oath” for her party workers. Interestingly, in West Bengal, the protest is not only against CAA, but also against NRC which was already implemented in Assam. On the other hand, in a rare moment for Kerala, the ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) joined hands with the Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) to protest against the CAA, while Mamata Banerjee addressed a massive rally in Kolkata.

The nationwide protest was mostly organized by students and commoner rather than any political party. The spark was started in Jamia Millia Islamia University when students who wanted to march to Parliament House to protest clashed with the police. In Mumbai, thousands of its citizens from diverse backgrounds protested against CAA on the 19th of December. The venue selected was August Kranti Maidaan -the very spot from where Mahatma Gandhi had given the call to “Quit India” to the British Government in August, 1942. “Mumbai accepts everything but not this time. Imagine the city has come out to protest on a weekday. Feels good to see that we are not alone,” said Angela Panat, a 42 year old protester. Call for “azaadi” or freedom dominated the student-driven protest of over 25,000 Mumbaikars, including 7,000 women. The protest was supported by political parties and activists. Students from Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS), IIT-Bombay and Mumbai University mobilised their peers and other citizens from across the city.

Not everyone is against CAA

Despite the presence of the strong protest against CAA, a section of the Indian society is supporting it, particularly political parties, for obvious reasons. In Tamil Nadu, defending ruling AIADMK’s support to the amendment to the Citizenship Act in Parliament, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K Palaniswami asserted that the law will not affect any Indian, to whichever religion one may belong. “The Citizenship Amendment Act will not impact any Indian living in India, whichever religion they may profess. They (Modi and Shah) have clarified in both Parliament and through the media….this will not affect Indians at all…,” Palainiswami told reporters. His comments come at a time when arch-rival DMK and other opposition parties have been attacking the AIADMK for its support to the legislation in Parliament.

As reported by the Times of India, more than 1.000 academicians and intellectuals from various universities and reputed educational institutions across India released a statement in support of the CAA on 21 December. In the statement, they congratulated the Parliament for “standing up for forgotten minorities and upholding the civilisational ethos of India” and “providing a haven for those fleeing religious persecution. They have also cautioned people against fear- mongering leading to violence and have strongly supported the Modi Government for the new Citizenship Act. They said they were issuing the statement in a personal capacity. “We believe that CAA is in perfect sync with the secular Constitution of India as it does not prevent any person of any religion from any country seeking Indian citizenship.” said the statement.

Will take time to recover

According to an IANS-C Voter snap poll, about 62 per cent of the citizens of the country are in favour of the CAA, while about 68 per cent citizens in Assam are against the Act. The snap poll was carried out on over 3,000 citizens across the country between December 17 to 19 with booster sample of over 500 people each in Assam, the northeast and Muslim community collected during the same period. The credibility of such a report is not beyond doubt, but one thing is for sure- the country is divided on the issue of CAA and it has put the country in a state of unrest. The nation will take time to recover from this wound and the Union Govt. has more challenges to face.