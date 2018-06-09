Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Sat, 09 Jun 2018

Northeast Today

Citizenship Bill an Attempt to Grant Citizenship to Illegal Migrants from Minority Communities: Mizoram CM

Citizenship Bill an Attempt to Grant Citizenship to Illegal Migrants from Minority Communities: Mizoram CM
June 09
14:20 2018
Print This Article Share it With Friends

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is an attempt to grant citizenship to a particular religious community from outside the country, this was stated by Mizoram Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla.

Addressing a political session at Congress Bhawan Lal Thanhawla mentioned that the BJP led Central government has no real intention of according citizenship to Muslim and Christian migrants.

“The proposed citizenship bill is an attempt to grant citizenship to illegal migrants from the minority communities especially the Hindus from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India and stayed in the country for six years. The Central government has no real intention of covering Muslim and Christian minorities under the bill,” said Thanhawla, adding, “My government has been strongly opposing the bill right from the beginning.”

Thanhawla further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have fulfilled none of their promises.
He also slammed the BJP government for paying indifference to the plight of farmers.

Tags
Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016Lal Thanhawla
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

SHANKAR IAS ACADEMY
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.