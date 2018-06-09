Citizenship Bill an Attempt to Grant Citizenship to Illegal Migrants from Minority Communities: Mizoram CM

Citizenship (Amendment) Bill 2016 is an attempt to grant citizenship to a particular religious community from outside the country, this was stated by Mizoram Chief Minister, Lal Thanhawla.

Addressing a political session at Congress Bhawan Lal Thanhawla mentioned that the BJP led Central government has no real intention of according citizenship to Muslim and Christian migrants.

“The proposed citizenship bill is an attempt to grant citizenship to illegal migrants from the minority communities especially the Hindus from Afghanistan, Bangladesh and Pakistan, who entered India and stayed in the country for six years. The Central government has no real intention of covering Muslim and Christian minorities under the bill,” said Thanhawla, adding, “My government has been strongly opposing the bill right from the beginning.”

Thanhawla further alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP have fulfilled none of their promises.

He also slammed the BJP government for paying indifference to the plight of farmers.