Citizenship can’t be on Religion, says Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind

NET Bureau

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of “violating the basic principles of the Indian constitution.” The Jamiat has vehemently criticized Shah’s statement that people practicing five religions (minus Islam) will be given Indian citizenship by amending the Citizenship Act. “The Home Minister’s statement is against Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution which state that no citizen will be discriminated on the basis of his/her religion, region and language,” said Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arsad Madani.

Coming down heavily on Amit Shah, Madani said that Shah’s statement smacks of religious prejudice and reflects that only Muslims are on the target of any NRC exercise. “The Jamiat has condemned the Home Minister’s statement. It is a part of BJP’s politics of polarization,” said Madani.

Shah had reiterated that Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees would be given Indian nationality by amending the Citizenship Act.

Madani said, “We would like to inform Amit Shah that Europe, the USA and Africa as well as many Gulf countries offer citizenship without any discrimination on the basis of one’s religion.”

The Jamiat president also welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on NRC.

Source:The Sentinel