Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you weekly news & updates. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Wanna get our awesome news?
We will send you emails only several times per week. Isn't that cool?
Subscribe!

Actually we will not spam you and keep your personal data secure

Thu, 07 Nov 2019

Northeast Today

Citizenship can’t be on Religion, says Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind

Citizenship can’t be on Religion, says Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind
November 07
13:47 2019
Print This Article Share it With Friends

NET Bureau

The Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind on Wednesday accused Home Minister Amit Shah of “violating the basic principles of the Indian constitution.” The Jamiat has vehemently criticized Shah’s statement that people practicing five religions (minus Islam) will be given Indian citizenship by amending the Citizenship Act. “The Home Minister’s statement is against Article 14 and 15 of the Constitution which state that no citizen will be discriminated on the basis of his/her religion, region and language,” said Jamiat Ulama-e-Hind president Maulana Syed Arsad Madani.

Coming down heavily on Amit Shah, Madani said that Shah’s statement smacks of religious prejudice and reflects that only Muslims are on the target of any NRC exercise. “The Jamiat has condemned the Home Minister’s statement. It is a part of BJP’s politics of polarization,” said Madani.

Shah had reiterated that Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Buddhist and Christian refugees would be given Indian nationality by amending the Citizenship Act.

Madani said, “We would like to inform Amit Shah that Europe, the USA and Africa as well as many Gulf countries offer citizenship without any discrimination on the basis of one’s religion.”

The Jamiat president also welcomed the Supreme Court’s verdict on NRC.

Source:The Sentinel

Tags
CitizenshipHome Minister Amit ShahJamiat Ulama-E-Hindminus IslamNRCReligion
Share

Related Articles

Scroll Back To Top

0 Comments

Scroll Back To Top
0 Comments

Current Issue

Entertainment

Latest News

Classic IAS Academy
 Hot News
  

NorthEast Today magazine is dedicated to promote the culture, people, beauty and also to celebrate the very best of North East India!

Buy, Subscribe, Download and Read Northeast Today Magazine for your iPad, iPhone, iPod Touch, Amazon, Android and on the web only on Magzter.

Download our Apps

Newsletter sign up

© 2014 Copyright Northeast Today. All Rights reserved.
Designed by THINKCEPT

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.