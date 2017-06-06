Citizenship to Chakma & Hajongs: Arunachal CM Calls All Party Meeting

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu has convened an All Party Meeting to discuss the issue relating to granting of citizenship to Chakma and Hajongs. The meeting has been fixed on 19th June next at 1000 hrs in the Chief Minister’s Conference hall.

The meeting is expected to be attended by representatives of all political parties for discussing at length all the relevant issues pertaining to grant of citizenship rights to Chakma and Hajongs so as to arrive at a consensus.

It may also be mentioned that the Cabinet meeting held on August 24, 2016 had decided to have an all party meeting on the issue.