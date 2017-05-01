CJAC to Intensify Agitation over Shortage of Doctors

With the State Government of Mizoram failing to meet the demand for immediate transfer of required number of doctors at Champhai District Hospital latest by April 30 being put forth by Champhai Joint Action Committee (CJAC), the meeting of the JAC decided to intensify the demand for posting of more doctors at the district hospital.

The JAC said that an “indefinite strike” would be imposed on all government offices in Mizoram-Myanmar border Champhai town from May 3. However, educational institutions and banks would be exempted from the “indefinite strike”.

The meeting decided that May 1 and 2 would be “preparatory days” for people to buy food grains and do office works by visiting government offices. “An indefinite strike on all government offices would be called from May 3 as part of the intensification of the agitation demanding the posting of more doctors at Champahi District Hospital,” a leader of CJAC said, adding that the strike will not affect educational institutions and commercial banks.

Meanwhile, CJAC has called a public meeting of all civil societies operating in Champhai town on May 1 to chalk out strategies.

Sponsored by the influential student body, Mizo Zirlai Pawl (MZP) or Mizo Students’ Federation, agitation has been launched in Mizoram’s eastern Champhai town since April 18 to protest against shortage of doctors at the Champhai District Hospital. The agitation was supported by all civil society organisations and later received mass support.

The agitation launched by Champhai district headquarter of MZP turned violent on April 20 resulting in torching of four government vehicles and a private car parked at Champahi deputy commissioner’s office garage. The agitators, consisting mostly of students, also pelted stones at DC office and damaged some window panes.

At least 15 students including a woman were injured in the tussle between police and the protesters. Subsequently, the agitation against shortage of doctors was taken over by CJAC involving all civil societies in the town. The JAC is demanding posting of a surgeon, a paediatrician, a pharmacist, a ‘jail doctor’ and two medical officers at Champhai District Hospital.

The JAC had earlier demanded the state government to transfer a paediatricain and a general doctor as an immediate need and set April 30 as deadline. As the government could not meet the demand when the deadline lapsed, the meeting of CJAC on decided to intensify the agitation by calling an indefinite strike on government offices from May 3.

Meanwhile, the government is working to recruit 26 new doctors to meet shortage of doctors in the state. However, a media report quoted officials of Mizoram Public Service Commission ( MPSC) who will conduct the recruitment as saying that recruitment of 26 new doctors may not be possible before mid-June this year.

