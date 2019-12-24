Claim of Barak Valley Muslims submitted to high power committee

NET Bureau

GUWAHATI, DECEMBER 24: A representative team of members of the Minority Welfare Society (MWS) met the High-Level Committee (HLC) instituted by the Government of Assam for implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord with special reference to the rights of the indigenous people of Assam. During the discussions held at the Assam Administrative Staff College in Guwahati, the delegation urged the HLC to include the Muslims and other similar communities of Barak Valley in the list of indigenous people for the purpose of implementation of Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. They also demanded extension of all Constitutional safeguards to the aforementioned communities. In a memorandum submitted to the HLC, the representatives of MWS presented several justifications for according equal status to the Muslims of Barak Valley on the same lines of those given to the indigenous people of the Brahmaputra Valley. Among others, Abdus Sattar Choudhury, President; Jiauddin Choudhury, Vice President; Abdul Karim Choudhury, General Secretary; and Atiqur Rahman Barbhuiya, Executive Member of MWS were part of the delegation that met and interacted with the HLC.

The MWS delegation apprised HLC that the present Cachar District including the erstwhile Hailakandi District was a sovereign state under the Cachari kings. The last king to rule the state was Govinda Chandra. Just as the Ahom kingdom was annexed by the British, the Cachari Kingdom was also annexed by the British rulers in 1832. With the passage of time, the Cachari kingdom along with the rest of Barak Valley became a part of Assam. The first census, after annexation of the Cachari kingdom into Assam, was done in 1851. This census revealed the total population of Cachar as 85,522 of which 30,573 were Hindus and 29,708 Muslims. The balance of the population was Manipuri, Christians, Kuki, Naga, Kochari and Assamese.

The descendants of the above-mentioned communities were the present-day inhabitants of the Barak Valley. The population of Karimganj District is also now included in the census. It may be mentioned that Karimganj was a part of the Sylhet District which at the material time was a part of Assam. With this context in the backdrop, the delegation urged the HLC to include the communities in question in the list of indigenous people according to Clause 6 of the Assam Accord. The HLC put up a questionnaire to the delegation and the latter gave a satisfactory explanation to all the queries put before them.

Earlier on Sunday, MWS organised a function to felicitate Hafiz Rashid Ahmad Choudhury on his being elected as the Chairman of Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim. Dr Abu Saleh Najmuddin, former Minister, Assam & Abdul Karim Choudhury, General Secretary, MWS spoke on the occasion and highlighted many of the achievements of Hafiz Choudhury in the past years.

Hafiz Rashid Ahmad Choudhury (left) is being felicitated by Dr Abu Saleh Najmuddin, former Minister of Assam on his being elected Chairman of Bar Council of Assam, Nagaland, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim.