Class 10 girl rides a horse to exam hall. She is my hero, says Anand Mahindra

A class 10 student from Kerala’s Thrissur district is taking the internet by storm with her horse riding skills and it is not something you would ever expect.

According to a now viral tweet, the girl was spotted on the roads of Thrissur galloping on a horse trying to reach her exam centre.

So obviously as soon as the video made it to Twitter, it immediately went viral. The video of the girl riding the horse was first shared on Twitter by a user called @manoj_naandi. His tweet currently has over 8,400 likes and over 2,700 retweets.

In the viral video, one can see the girl riding a white horse dressed in her school uniform with her schoolbag on her back.

The video was first shared on Twitter with the caption, “This video clip from my #whatsappwonderbox shows how a girl student is going to write her Class X final exam in Thrissur district, Kerala. This story made my Sunday morning brew of @arakucoffeein taste better! After all, ARAKU coffee is about #cupofchange #GirlPower @NanhiKali.”

According to a Twitter user, the girl’s name is CA Krishna and her horse is Ranakrish, “She is Krishna from Trissur and along with her is ‘Ranakrish’ ! Her horse.”

Krishna apparently studies in Class 10 at Holy Grace School in a small town near Thrissur called Mala.

Her father works as a Krishna Temple priest Ajay Kalindhi. She used to travel 3.5 kms daily to school on horse back.

The video, obviously, grabbed many eyeballs including the chairman of Mahindra group, Anand Mahindra, who is known for his quirky tweets.

Mahindra praised the girl for her dedications towards her studies and called her his hero in a series of tweets.

Twitter users also had the same reactions to the video of the girl. One user called her, “Wonderwoman and the real horsepower. This is Women Empowerment at its best.” This girl is the real hero.

