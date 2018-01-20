Class 12 Student Shoots School Principal Dead in Haryana

In a shocking incident, a woman principal of a private school in Haryana’s Yamunanagar town was shot dead on Saturday by an agitated Class 12 student who had been rusticated.

Principal Ritu Chhabra was shot at thrice allegedly by the student in her office at the Swami Vivekanand Public School in Thapar Colony of Yamunanagar town, around 110 km from Chandigarh.

The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where she succumbed to the bullet injuries. The armed student was overpowered by school staff and beaten up. He was later handed over to the police.

Police said the boy’s father is a financier and the licensed pistol used in the incident belonged to the father. “School staff, students and teachers caught the accused while he was trying to escape and handed him over to police,” said a senior police officer.

There was panic in the school as five gunshots were fired by the assailant. Police officials investigating the case said the assailant came to the school along with a friend on a motorcycle and headed straight for the Principal’s office.

School staff told the police that the student was angered over recent developments in the school which led to his expulsion. The student had been rusticated as he had low attendance and used to pick fights with other students.

Yamunanagar Superintendent of Police Rajesh Kalia said the student has been detained and investigations were on. The police have registered a case against the student. His father is also likely to be booked under the Arms Act, police said.

